 Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Lose In Quarterfinals; Indian Challenge Ends In Indonesia Masters
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSindhu, Lakshya Sen Lose In Quarterfinals; Indian Challenge Ends In Indonesia Masters

Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Lose In Quarterfinals; Indian Challenge Ends In Indonesia Masters

India’s challenge ended at the Indonesia Masters after P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen lost their singles quarterfinals. Sindhu went down 13-21, 17-21 to China’s Chen Yu Fei, while Lakshya lost 18-21, 20-22 to Thailand’s Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul. Earlier, Kidambi Srikanth and Anmol Kharb were also eliminated from the tournament.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen | File Pic

Jakarta: P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen suffered straight-game losses to their respective opponents in the women's and men's singles quarterfinals, marking the end of Indian challenge in the USD 500,000 Indonesia Masters badminton tournament here on Friday.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, lost to top seed and world number four Chen Yu Fei of China 13-21 17-21 in the quarterfinal contest that lasted 42 minutes to bow out of the Super 500 event.

With Friday's loss, Sindhu trails Fei 6-8 in head-to-head record. The Indian's last win over Fei was way back in 2019.

In the men's singles, Lakshya, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, was beaten 18-21 20-22 by Thailand's rising talent Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul in a close match that lasted 46 minutes.

FPJ Shorts
Rice Scam Accused And NCP MLA’s Nephew Harish Daroda Dies During Treatment At JJ Hospital, Political Stir In Thane
Rice Scam Accused And NCP MLA’s Nephew Harish Daroda Dies During Treatment At JJ Hospital, Political Stir In Thane
'I Used To Cry A Lot': Sunita Williams Opens Up On Her Darkest Moments When Stranded For 286 Days In Space
'I Used To Cry A Lot': Sunita Williams Opens Up On Her Darkest Moments When Stranded For 286 Days In Space
BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended Till January 29; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended Till January 29; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
BMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption In Mumbai And Thane Areas Due To Pipeline Shifting And Repair Works
BMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption In Mumbai And Thane Areas Due To Pipeline Shifting And Repair Works
Read Also
No End To BCB-T20 World Cup 2026 Drama, Bangladesh Write To ICC Again, Seek Dispute Resolution...
article-image

The 21-year-old Thai had also accounted for 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medallist Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the pre-quarterfinals.

On Thursday, Kidambi Srikanth and Anmol Kharb had bowed out of the men's and women's singles competition respectively. The men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Arjun has also lost in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday.

There was no Indian participation in the women's doubles, while two Indian pairs had bowed out of the tournament in the first round.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sydney Sixers Qualifies For BBL Final After Babar Azam Exits, To Battle Perth Scorchers For Trophy
Sydney Sixers Qualifies For BBL Final After Babar Azam Exits, To Battle Perth Scorchers For Trophy
Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Lose In Quarterfinals; Indian Challenge Ends In Indonesia Masters
Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Lose In Quarterfinals; Indian Challenge Ends In Indonesia Masters
No End To BCB-T20 World Cup 2026 Drama, Bangladesh Write To ICC Again, Seek Dispute Resolution...
No End To BCB-T20 World Cup 2026 Drama, Bangladesh Write To ICC Again, Seek Dispute Resolution...
Bangladesh Cricket Players Reportedly Left Powerless As Off-Field Decisions End Their ICC T20 World...
Bangladesh Cricket Players Reportedly Left Powerless As Off-Field Decisions End Their ICC T20 World...
Bangladesh Cricket Fans Launch Petition To Urge ICC To Reconsider T20 World Cup 2026 Venue, Gains...
Bangladesh Cricket Fans Launch Petition To Urge ICC To Reconsider T20 World Cup 2026 Venue, Gains...