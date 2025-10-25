Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Team India Batter Taken To Hospital For Further Evaluation

Image: BCCI/X

Team India ODI vice captain Shereyas Iyer has been taken to the hospital for further medical evaluation after sustaining an injury to his left rib cage while fielding during the Third ODI in Sydney. The BCCI posted an update on injury stating, "Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury to his left rib cage while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation and assessment of his injury."

Shreyas Iyer's injury

Iyer suffered the injury while taking a sensational catch to remove Alex Carey during the 33rd over of the Australian innings. On the fourth ball of the over from Harshit Rana, Carey attempted to slap a short delivery outside off down the ground, but the shot took a top edge and flew toward deep third. Iyer sprinted back with the flight, kept his eyes on the ball, and dived full length to complete a spectacular tumbling catch.

The middle order batter stayed down on the turf in visible pain and holding his ribs, prompting teammates to rush over and check on him. He was seen heading back to the dressing room beside the physio

Will Shreyas Iyer return to bat?

Shreyas Iyer is doubtful to come back and bat after sustaining an injury to his ribs. However, India is currently in cruise control mode with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both completing their half-century. Shubman Gill yet again missed out on making runs after getting out to Josh Hazlewood.

Rohit Sharma scored his 33rd century and 50th overall in international cricket. The duo ensured that there was no further fall of wickets and they remained till the end as India went onto win the match comfortably.