 Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Team India Batter Taken To Hospital For Further Evaluation
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsShreyas Iyer Injury Update: Team India Batter Taken To Hospital For Further Evaluation

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Team India Batter Taken To Hospital For Further Evaluation

Iyer suffered the injury while taking a sensational catch to remove Alex Carey during the 33rd over of the Australian innings.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

Team India ODI vice captain Shereyas Iyer has been taken to the hospital for further medical evaluation after sustaining an injury to his left rib cage while fielding during the Third ODI in Sydney. The BCCI posted an update on injury stating, "Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury to his left rib cage while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation and assessment of his injury."

Shreyas Iyer's injury

Iyer suffered the injury while taking a sensational catch to remove Alex Carey during the 33rd over of the Australian innings. On the fourth ball of the over from Harshit Rana, Carey attempted to slap a short delivery outside off down the ground, but the shot took a top edge and flew toward deep third. Iyer sprinted back with the flight, kept his eyes on the ball, and dived full length to complete a spectacular tumbling catch.

The middle order batter stayed down on the turf in visible pain and holding his ribs, prompting teammates to rush over and check on him. He was seen heading back to the dressing room beside the physio

FPJ Shorts
‘Not Sure We’ll Return’: Rohit Sharma Hints At Uncertain Future Tours To Australia
‘Not Sure We’ll Return’: Rohit Sharma Hints At Uncertain Future Tours To Australia
BREAKING News! Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies At 74
BREAKING News! Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies At 74
Delhi Schools To Remain Closed On October 27 As City Gears Up For Large-Scale Chhath Puja Celebrations
Delhi Schools To Remain Closed On October 27 As City Gears Up For Large-Scale Chhath Puja Celebrations
'Paisa Wasool Bhaisahab': Netizens React As Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Masterclass Helps Team India Get A Dominant Win Over Australia In Sydney
'Paisa Wasool Bhaisahab': Netizens React As Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Masterclass Helps Team India Get A Dominant Win Over Australia In Sydney

Will Shreyas Iyer return to bat?

Shreyas Iyer is doubtful to come back and bat after sustaining an injury to his ribs. However, India is currently in cruise control mode with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both completing their half-century. Shubman Gill yet again missed out on making runs after getting out to Josh Hazlewood.

Rohit Sharma scored his 33rd century and 50th overall in international cricket. The duo ensured that there was no further fall of wickets and they remained till the end as India went onto win the match comfortably.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Not Sure We’ll Return’: Rohit Sharma Hints At Uncertain Future Tours To Australia

‘Not Sure We’ll Return’: Rohit Sharma Hints At Uncertain Future Tours To Australia

'Paisa Wasool Bhaisahab': Netizens React As Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Masterclass Helps Team...

'Paisa Wasool Bhaisahab': Netizens React As Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Masterclass Helps Team...

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma 121*, Virat Kohli 74* As Team India Avoid Series Whitewash With...

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma 121*, Virat Kohli 74* As Team India Avoid Series Whitewash With...

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Team India Batter Taken To Hospital For Further Evaluation

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Team India Batter Taken To Hospital For Further Evaluation

Watch: Rohit Sharma Scores 33rd ODI Century In Sydney, Becomes 10th Player In History To Smash 50...

Watch: Rohit Sharma Scores 33rd ODI Century In Sydney, Becomes 10th Player In History To Smash 50...