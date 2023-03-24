 Shooting World Cup: Where does India stand so far?
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
A glimpse of final range of MP State Shooting Academy | Minal Tomar (FPJ)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India has emerged as a shooting star in this ongoing ISSF World Cup, second only to China.

While China has won total eight medals in the tournament, India stands tall with five. Azerbaijan, Germany, Hungary, USA (all silver) and Kazakhstan (bronze) opened account with one medal each.

With five golds, one silver and two bronze, China continue to maintain its lead. India follows with one gold, one silver and three bronze. India's Sarabjot Singh gave India the golden start on Day-1 of the tournament on Wednesday in Men's 10m Air Rifle.

Day-4 Schedule

Two more finals are scheduled for Saturday.

  • Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions final begins at 11.45am

  • Women’s 25m Pistol final slated for 3.00pm

