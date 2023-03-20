Shooting World Cup: Know the top 5 rifle shooters that will fight for India

Rifle shooters participating in Shooting World Cup |

Bhopal: With 37 shooters in the squad, the Indian contingent is among the biggest teams in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) rifle and pistol shooting World Cup. The World Cup matches will start from March 22 in Bhopal's MP State Shooting Academy.

We get you the top five rifle shooters that may take the competition by storm.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar |

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar is World Ranking- 2 in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men.

Achievements:

World Championships: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze

World Cup: 3 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze

Asian Championships: 2 bronzes

Aishwary Pratap Tomar is the only shooter from Madhya Pradesh taking part in the medal events of the ISSF World Cup. He is counted among the strongest contenders in the 50-meter rifle 3P (three positions) at the ISSF World Cup. Aishwary won four gold medals in the previous editions. He won his third gold a few months back in Cairo at the World Cup. With his fourth gold, his name is dominating in the 50-meter rifle 3P (three positions) event in the Bhopal World Cup too.

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil |

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil is World Ranking 8 in 10m Air Rifle Men.

Achievements:

World Championships: 2 golds, 1 silver

World Cup: 2 gold

Junior Cup: 2 gold

Rudrankksh was among the first Indian athletes who won an Olympic 2024 quota, former world. He recently won two golds in the Cairo World Cup. He was the No. 1 shooter till few days ago, only recently slipped to 8th pedal. He is the reigning champion of the 10 metre air rifle men's event and will be the toughest bullet from India in the ISSF World Cup.

Ramita Jindal |

Ramita Jindal is World Ranking- 20 in 10m Air Rifle Women

Achievements:

World Championships: 2 golds, 1 bronze

World Cup: 1 gold, 1 silver

Junior Cup: 1 gold, 2 silver

Haryana shooter Ramita Jindal created buzz in the shooting world when she won the gold medal in the junior women’s 10m air rifle event at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 in Cairo, Egypt. Here in the ISSF World Cup, in Bhopal, she may upset many of her competitors and shatter their dreams to stand at the top spot.

Tilottama Sen |

Tilottama Sen is World Ranking 13 in 10m Air Rifle Women

Achievements:

World Championships: 1 gold, 1 bronze

World Cup: 1 bronze

Tilottama Sen, 14, is the youngest shooter in the Indian rifle team for the ISSF World Cup in Bhopal. She is just 14, and she has already won one bronze medal in the women’s 10 metre air rifle event at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo in February.

Akhil Sheoran |

Akhil Sheoran is World Ranking- 10 in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men

Achievements:

Asian Championships: 1 bronze

World Cup: 1 gold, 1 bronze

Junior Cup: 1 silver

Akhil Sheoran, 27, has been a part of the Indian Shooting Team since 2012. After winning a World Cup gold in 2018 and a bronze in 2022, he missed a few medals and qualifiers by a few points. But he still managed to stay in the top 10.