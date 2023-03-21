 Shooting World Cup: CM Chouhan inaugurates India's first Indoor Final Shooting Range
In the ceremony program International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) President Luciano Rossi was the guest of honour.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 08:27 PM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The opening ceremony of Shooting World Cup was held on Tuesday, at Bhopal's Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the chief guest at the event while International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) President Luciano Rossi was the guest of honour.

CM Chouhan inaugurated India's first Indoor Final Shooting Range in the opening ceremony of Shooting World Cup. Also, he performed virtual 'bhoomi pujan' of the International Sports Complex.

article-image

