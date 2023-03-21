 Bhopal Municipal Corporation mayor announces budget of Rs 3306 crore, fiscal deficit at Rs 82 crore
The budget allocates Rs 1 crore each for drains maintenance and convention center.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Municipal Corporation): Mayor Malti Rai announced the budget of Rs 3306 crore for development of the state capital on Tuesday.

The BMS's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 82 crore.

The budget has a provision of:

  • Rs 2 crore for covered meat market.

  • Rs 5000 for girl child of BMC employees on getting 75 % mark in board exams

  • Rs 25 lakh for jhil mahotsav

  • Rs 2 crore for gurunanak tekri renovation

  • Rs 50 lakh for renovation of community halls

  • Rs 20 crore for sanitation as Bhopal has improved its position in Swachhta Survekshan

