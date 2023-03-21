Bhopal Municipal Corporation mayor announces budget of Rs 3306 crore, fiscal deficit at Rs 82 crore

Bhopal (Municipal Corporation): Mayor Malti Rai announced the budget of Rs 3306 crore for development of the state capital on Tuesday.

The BMS's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 82 crore.

The budget allocates Rs 1 crore each for drains maintenance and convention center.

The budget has a provision of:

Rs 2 crore for covered meat market.

Rs 5000 for girl child of BMC employees on getting 75 % mark in board exams

Rs 25 lakh for jhil mahotsav

Rs 2 crore for gurunanak tekri renovation

Rs 50 lakh for renovation of community halls

Rs 20 crore for sanitation as Bhopal has improved its position in Swachhta Survekshan