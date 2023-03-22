Shooting World Cup: China's LI Xue beats Germany's Doree to grab gold

China's LI Xue with gold | Minal Tomar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): China dominated Women's 10 Air Pistol championship on Day-1 of Shooting World Cup, with LI Xue shooting gold and Qian Wei bagging bronze medal.

The final match was held between LI Xue and Germany's Vennekamp Doree. LI Xue defeated by 17-5 points to grab gold. Doree had to settle with silver.

(Centre) LI Xue, (Left) Vennekamp Doree and (Right) Qian Wei | Minal Tomar