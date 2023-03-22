ISSF World Cup inaugurated: We want to organise world championships too, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurates shooting range virtually from Kushabhau Thackre Hall (Minto Hall) in Bhopal on Tuesday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually inaugurated the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol and the shooting range at Kushabhau Thakre Hall in Bhopal on Tuesday. He said that such events would feature the state as well as the country in the world sports map. Chouhan also performed the Bhoomi Poojan for International Sports Complex to be built in Barkheda Nathu.

President of ISSF Luciano Rossi was also present on the occasion. The state will not be confined to holding world cups only but it also wants to organise the shooting World Championships, he said. ISSF President Luciano Rossi said, ‘I thank this beautiful country, India, for welcoming us whole heartedly. I urge all the athletes to show respect, sportsman spirit, friendship and love to each other. Let’s all cherish the essence of sports.’

During the inaugural ceremony, athletes performed Mallakhamba for the delegates. The shooting world cup is being held for the first time in Bhopal’s State Shooting Academy from March 22–27.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, leader of the opposition (LoP) of Madhya Pradesh Govind Singh, ISSF President Luciano Rossi and National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) President Raninder Singh, along with other delegates were present during the inauguration ceremony. Around 200 shooters from all over the world were part of the opening ceremony.