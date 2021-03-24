Shooting World Cup 2021: India sweep women's 25m pistol event, Chinki Yadav wins Gold

India made a historic clean sweep in the women's 25m pistol event winning gold, silver and bronze medal in the final at the ISSF World Cup 2021 on Wednesday.

Chinki Yadav bagged the gold medal, Rahi Sarnobat won silver whereas Manu Bhaker had to settle for bronze at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.

Chinki added the 9th gold medal in India's overall tally while Asian Games gold medalist Rahi Sarnobat bagged the 5th silver for the nation. Chinki is trained by former Asian and CWG gold medalist Jaspal Rana.

India is at the top of the medals tally at the shooting World Cup with 19 medals overall consisting of 9 gold, 5 silver, 5 bronze.

Earlier, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won gold in men's 50M Rifle 3 Positions event. He scored a total of 462.5 points to clinch the top spot on the podium. With Indian contingent in great form, it would be safe to say that India is all set to further consolidate the topmost position in the medals tally.