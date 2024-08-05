Shocking Video: Drunk Vinod Kambli Struggles To Stand On His Feet, Helped To Safety By Fellow Mumbaikars

Vinod Kambli has once again made the headline for all the wrong reasons. The former cricketer was captured struggling to walk and taking the help of a bike to stand by himself.

In the end, the onlookers helped the 52-year-old reach the place he wanted to go. The video of the incident was shared on social media by several users.

Kambli’s health struggle in the past

Kambli has had his health issues in the past. He had a heart attack in 2013 while driving back from Chembur. A police officer rushed him to Lilavati Hospital and saved his life.

The 52-year-old had also undergone angioplasty on his two blocked arteries.

Vinod Kambli’s Career Downfall

Kambli was a prolific run-getter in domestic career during the early stages of his career. His exploits with the bat saw him being touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. In first-class cricket, the left-hander averaged 59.67 for his 9965 runs across 129 matches.

He made his India debut in 1991 at Sharjah against Pakistan in an ODI match and two years later in 1993, he was handed the Test debut against England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kambli played 104 ODIs and aggregated 2477 runs at an average of 32.59. In Test matches the former Mumbai cricketer, scored a total of 1084 runs across 17 matches with an average of 54.20.

Kambli’s talent was overshadowed by his struggle with form and fitness leading to him failing to perform consistently. He made as many as nine comebacks into the Indian ODI team. However, his lack of commitment and failure to adapt to changing cricketing conditions led to his downfall.