Mumbai: Vinod Kambli sent notice for domestic violence against wife Andrea Hewitt

The Bandra Police on Sunday reached the residence of former Indian international cricketer Vinod Kambli to serve him a notice in connection with domestic violence.

The police asked Kambli to appear before the police and record his statement in a case that was registered against him for allegedly thrashing and verbally abusing his wife Andrea Hewitt at their Bandra home.

The police said, they haven't made any arrests so far in the alleged incident which took place on Friday afternoon. According to the FIR, the complainant, Kambli's wife Andrea alleged that between 1 pm and 1:30 pm on Friday, Kambli, in an inebriated state began fighting with her and threw the handle of a broken cooking pan at her head.

Kambli's son tried to stop him

The complainant also mentioned that their 12 year-old son was also present at that time of the quarrel and tried to intervene but her husband turned a blind eye to the child and went ahead to assault her with the kitchenware.

She suffered a head injury, and got herself treated at Bhabha Hospital, Bandra. The complainant then approached the Bandra police station and registered a case against her husband.

"We have sent a notice to record the statement of Vinod Kambli in this case. As this is a domestic violence case, the necessary protocols will be followed and the case will be thoroughly investigated," said a police official.

FIR registered under several sections of IPC

Based on the complaint, the Bandra police on Friday registered the FIR against Kambli under Indian Penal Code Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the official said.

In February last year, Kambli was arrested for ramming his car into the gate of his residential society in Bandra. He was later released on bail. Also, back in 2015, a case was registered against Kambli and Andrea by their maid for allegedly keeping her confined for three days at their Bandra flat when she demanded for her salary.

