Vinod Kambli Controversies: From match-fixing to beating wife, 6 times ex-India star got in trouble with the law

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli is in trouble again as Mumbai Police have booked him for allegedly assaulting his wife Andrea Hewitt.

Hewitt lodged an FIR against Kambli for allegedly abusing and hitting her with a cooking pan under the influence of alcohol at their Bandra (west) flat on Friday.

Bandra police said Vinod Kambli has been booked under IPC section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (insult). He is accused of allegedly throwing handle of a cooking pan on his wife Andrea because of which she suffered head injury.

Kambli hasn't been arrested as yet and Andrea said the matter is currently being sorted out.

But this isn't the first time Kambli has got into trouble due to his temper, alcohol addiction and off-field controversies.

The former India cricketer has been on the wrong side of the law several times in the past. Here's a recap of six instances when the once famous six-hitter made the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Drunk driving arrest

Vinod Kambli was once arrested by Bandra Police for driving under the influence of alcohol and crashing into another car.

A case was filed under sections 279 (recklessly driving), 336 (endangering the life and safety of other persons) and 427 (acting to cause harm) of the Indian Penal Code.

Match-fixing accusations in 1996

Kambli accused then-India captain Mohammad Azharuddin and some other batters of match-fixing in the 1996 World Cup. Kambli said the only reason India lost the semi-final against Sri Lanka was because some Indian players were allegedly involved in match-fixing, including the team manager at the time.

Kambli's wife punched Ankit Tiwari's father

Even Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt has been in trouble with the law in the past. Andrea punched Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari's father in a mall in Mumbai for allegedly touching her hand. Ankit's family filed a complaint against Kambli and Andrea.

Kambli arrested for assaulting maid

Both Kambli and his wife were accused by their house maid of physical assault in 2015. The couple allegedly locked their maid in a room for 3 days after she asked them for money. Kambli was arrested for this but later released as he and Andrea accused the maid of taking drugs.

Crashing into society gate

Kambli was once arrested by Bandra Police for crashing his car into his society gate after argument with the building's watchman and other residents.

Blaming Sachin Tendulkar for his failures

Kambli even accused his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar of not helping him when he was going through a troubled phase in his life. Kambli claimed he faced discrimination within the Indian team and got no support or help from Tendulkar. Their relationship took a hit at the time but they continue to remain friends till date.

