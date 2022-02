Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli was arrested for hitting a car under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation is underway, said Bandra Police.

More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 08:14 PM IST