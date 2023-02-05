Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli booked for allegedly assaulting wife with cooking pan

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has been booked by the Mumbai Police for allegedly hitting his wife on her head. Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt filed an FIR against him for allegedly abusing and assaulting her under the influence of alcohol in their Bandra (West) flat on Friday.

Bandra police said Vinod Kambli has been booked under IPC section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (insult). He is accused of allegedly throwing handle of a cooking pan on his wife Andrea because of which she suffered head injury.

Kambli hasn't been arrested as yet and Andrea said the matter is currently being sorted out.

The incident occurred between 1 pm and 1:30 pm when Kambli came home drunk and hurled abuses at his wife. His 12-year-old son, who was also present there, reportedly tried to pacify him but he rushed to the kitchen, grabbed a pan and threw it at his wife.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)