 Shocking! Toddler Appears To Sip Beer During Texas Football Game As Mom Turns Blind Eye; Video Goes Viral
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 08:36 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

A video of a toddler appearing to drink beer at a Texas football game has gone viral, igniting both concern and outrage online. Filmed at the bustling Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, the clip shows the young girl taking three enthusiastic sips from what looked like a can of beer.

An American investor, Collin Rugg, dropped the video on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Toddler caught throwing back a beer at the University of Texas football game over the weekend. The child, who appears to be about 4, was seen chugging a Michelob ULTRA. Her mother appeared to be completely oblivious to what was going on.” The girl’s older brother was seen drinking water, highlighting the contrast in their choices.

One commenter remarked, “It’s just Michelob; it’s basically water,” while others criticized the mother’s lack of awareness. Comments ranged from “What an awful parent” to “Clueless parents seem to be everywhere these days.”

Many social media users expressed their disbelief and anger at the situation. Some users also pointed fingers at the person filming, arguing they should have alerted the parent instead of capturing the moment. It is unclear exactly how the incident unfolded but one theory is that the mom asked her daughter to hold the tin while she sorted something out.

One user commented, “Shame on the mom for not noticing the kid is drinking her beer but shame on the people just recording rather than saying something so the child doesn’t chug a beer also.”

Coming to the game Texas Longhorns collegiate team thrash the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 51-3.

