 SHOCKING! Rhea Ripley's Face Covered With Blood After Parking Lot Assault By Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez With Baseball Bat During WWE NXT; Video
Following the attack on Ripley, Liv Morgan has now set her sight on Nia Jax at WWE Crown jewel

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

The Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan rivalry has gotten more ugly after the recent incident during the WWE NXT event. Rhea Ripley appeared on WWE NXT on October 29 to meet superstars like Zaria, Jordynne Grace, Giulia, and others. After the one-off appearance, Ripley was about to leave the arena when the attention of the cameraman was towards the parking lot where Liv Moran and Raquel Rodriguez returned with Baseball bats in their hands.

When referees went on to check the point of impact. They reached where Mami (Ripley)had fallen with her face full of blood and pleading for help. The actual attack was not shown but the clip has gone viral on social media

Ripley only returned to the ring after being out of action for about three months after WrestleMania XL where she had to drop her belt. While Mami has been attempting to reclaim her belt, Liv took away everything from her in the revenge. Liv started with Dirty Dom followed by Judgement Day and finally the world title. Rhea has been fighting her and the Judgement Day since Summerslam.

Will Rhea Ripley make an appearance on WWE Crown Jewel?

Following the attack on Ripley on NXT, Morgan has now set her sight on Nia Jax to determine who between the two is amongst the best by clinching the WWE Crown Jewel Women's Championship on November 2. It remains to be seen if Rhea Ripley makes her appearance at the event.

The latest attack has certainly put doubt over her participation in the pay per view event which will be held in Riyadh,Saudi Arabia. Rhea was not scheduled to fight at the event, but following the attack, the one half of terror twins is likely to make an appearance at the vent and cost Liv Morgan the match against Jax.

