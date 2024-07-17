Shocking! Former Sri Lanka U19 Captain Dhammika Niroshana Shot Dead In Front Of His Wife & Kids By 2 Bike-Borne Men

Colombo: Former U19 captain Dhammika Niroshana was shot dead in front of his wife and kids at his home on Tuesday night, July 16. The shocking incident reportedly took place in Niroshana's residence in Ambalangoda. He was standing in front of his house when he was shot at.

Local reports suggested that Dhammika Niroshana's wife and kids were present at home when the crime took place. The former Sri Lanka U19 captain was reportedly shot by 2 bike-borne men with a 12-bore rifle when he was at his Kanda Mawatha residence with his spouse and children.

As soon as the incident took place, the police immediately rushed towards Dhammika Niroshama's residence and have sent the body for autopsy for further investigation. The suspect behind shooting Niroshama is yet to be identified by the police as per reports.

Former U-19 Cricketer Dhammika Niroshan, also known as 'Jonty' (41) shot dead in front of his residence in the area of Kandewatte in Ambalangoda last night says Police Media Spokesperson #LKA pic.twitter.com/agNmrhXa6u — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) July 17, 2024

'No Past Criminal History'

Police say Dhammika Niroshana wasn't involved in any previous criminal cases. He recently returned from Dubai to Sri Lanka.

According to Lanka Deepa, a local news website, the police have said that the deceased person was known to Dasun Manawadu, who is a member of the underworld group and has fled to Dubai. Dhammika Niroshana was on a work assignment in UAE recently.

Reports say many such incidents have taken place in Ambalangoda in the past few months and has become a matter of concern for local residents.