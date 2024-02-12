 Shocking: Footballer Dies After Being Hit By Lightning During A Match In Indonesia; Video Goes Viral
Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
Footballer died to lightning during a match in | Credits: Twitter

In a shocking and tragic incident took place during a football match in Indonesia on Sunday, January 11. A footballer was tragically hit by lightning while playing the match and seemed to have died on the spot.

In a video that has gone viral on social, footballer can be seen casually walking on the field, waiting for the ball to pass to him until out of nowhere, lightning struck at him and the player collapsed on the field. Other players on the field were in absolute state of shock.

As per the local media report, the player was immediately taken to the hospital as he didn't survive as he was brought dead. However, the tragic death of the footballer due to lighting has left his teammates shocking and mourning.

