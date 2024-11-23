Shocking! CM Punk Joins OG Bloodline Featuring Roman Reigns For Survivor Series WarGames, Paul Heyman Returns To WWE SmackDown; Video

Image: Screengrab

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown produced a major shock with CM Punk returning to team up with the original 'Bloodline' team of Roman Reigns against Solo Sikoa's team. Punk was revealed as the fifth member by Paul Heyman who made his return since the June 28th episode of Smackdown when Sikoa kicked him out of the group and destroyed him.

CM Punks joins Roman reigns Team for War Games

With just one week left before the war games, the OG Bloodline team were still down by a man while Solo Sikoa’s New Bloodline was at a full five men thanks to Bronson Reed’s involvement. Breed had destroyed Reigns last week after which OTC decided to ring his wiseman only for his number to be out of service.

However this week the main event segment saw Sikoa’s group hit the ring, after which Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn came down. Sikoa made a pitch for Reigns to join them or die in the ring. Before Reigns could speak, Heyman’s music hit and he came out to the stage, saying that it would not be a four-on-five match at WarGames because he had a fifth.

To everyone's surprise Punk walked towards the ring. The OG Bloodline and Punk clear the ring. Reigns and Punk took out Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa and then stared off warily at each other to close the show.

Earlier it was assumed that Seth Rollins would join the OG bloodline as the fifth member because of his feud with Bronson Reed. However, during the recent episodes Rollins had made it clear several times that he has no interest in forgiving Reigns. He even went so far as saying he’d never stand with the “tyrant” Reigns.