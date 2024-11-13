 Shocking! Boxer Gets Impromptu Hair Cut Mid-Fight After Loose Braid Impares Vision During Bout
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsShocking! Boxer Gets Impromptu Hair Cut Mid-Fight After Loose Braid Impares Vision During Bout

Shocking! Boxer Gets Impromptu Hair Cut Mid-Fight After Loose Braid Impares Vision During Bout

Austin DeAnda had braided his hair before stepping into the ring

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

In a very bizarre and shocking incident boxer Austin DeAnda was forced to get a haircut midway through the fight against DeAundre Pettus. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. DeAnda had braided his hair before stepping into the ring. However couple of blows from Pettus in the third round saw the braids getting loose and impairing DeAnda's vision.

After the third round, DeAnda sat in the corner and asked his team to cut tthe hair and do it evenly. As one man applied ice to his face, the cornerman took blades to cut the hair. He hesitated initially but eventually went ahead while yelling “I’m a cutman, not a barber!”. DeAnda's was eventually left with something of a buzz cut. DeAnda's hair was discarded in a bucket.

Austin DeAnda vs DeAundre Pettus highlights

DeAnda couldn’t add another knockout to his previous ten while fighting through eight gruelling rounds. He eventually maintained his unbeaten record of 16 wins and ten knockouts. The judges scored the bout as a unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 77-75). Pettus’ record, which now sits at 11-3. DeAnda celebrated he was wearing a black cap, perhaps suggesting he was not overly impressed with his new trim.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: UBT & Shinde Sena Workers Clash In Mumbai's Jogeshwari; Video Surfaces
Maharashtra Elections 2024: UBT & Shinde Sena Workers Clash In Mumbai's Jogeshwari; Video Surfaces
Kate Middleton Pays Homage To Princess Diana: Wears Her Pearl Earrings And Sapphire Ring At Festival Of Remembrance
Kate Middleton Pays Homage To Princess Diana: Wears Her Pearl Earrings And Sapphire Ring At Festival Of Remembrance
Toyota India Rolls Out Special Editions for Glanza, Taisor & Hyryder with End-of-Year Discounts
Toyota India Rolls Out Special Editions for Glanza, Taisor & Hyryder with End-of-Year Discounts
WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Helps Serie A Team Genoa FC Launch Club's First Ever Black Kit; Video
WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Helps Serie A Team Genoa FC Launch Club's First Ever Black Kit; Video

He was fighting on the same card as Keyshawn Davis, with the 25-year-old beating Gustavo Lemos, who missed weight by more than six pounds.
After the fight Davis said: "I had no hesitation. Me and my team, we stuck to our guns. I didn't feel any power in him. I actually sat back on the ropes one little second, and I let him throw his overhand that he loves and I felt it on my shoulder. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Helps Serie A Team Genoa FC Launch Club's First Ever Black Kit;...

WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Helps Serie A Team Genoa FC Launch Club's First Ever Black Kit;...

Formula 1 To Host First Ever Season Launch Event At London's The O2 With 10 Teams

Formula 1 To Host First Ever Season Launch Event At London's The O2 With 10 Teams

Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer Could Skip Perth Test Commentary Gig Due To IPL Auction In Jeddah

Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer Could Skip Perth Test Commentary Gig Due To IPL Auction In Jeddah

Shocking! Boxer Gets Impromptu Hair Cut Mid-Fight After Loose Braid Impares Vision During Bout

Shocking! Boxer Gets Impromptu Hair Cut Mid-Fight After Loose Braid Impares Vision During Bout

Arjun Deshwal Powers Jaipur Pink Panthers With 19-Point Performance Against Bengaluru Bulls

Arjun Deshwal Powers Jaipur Pink Panthers With 19-Point Performance Against Bengaluru Bulls