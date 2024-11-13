Shocking! Boxer Gets Impromptu Hair Cut Mid-Fight After Loose Braid Impares Vision During Bout

Image: X

In a very bizarre and shocking incident boxer Austin DeAnda was forced to get a haircut midway through the fight against DeAundre Pettus. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. DeAnda had braided his hair before stepping into the ring. However couple of blows from Pettus in the third round saw the braids getting loose and impairing DeAnda's vision.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After the third round, DeAnda sat in the corner and asked his team to cut tthe hair and do it evenly. As one man applied ice to his face, the cornerman took blades to cut the hair. He hesitated initially but eventually went ahead while yelling “I’m a cutman, not a barber!”. DeAnda's was eventually left with something of a buzz cut. DeAnda's hair was discarded in a bucket.

Austin DeAnda vs DeAundre Pettus highlights

DeAnda couldn’t add another knockout to his previous ten while fighting through eight gruelling rounds. He eventually maintained his unbeaten record of 16 wins and ten knockouts. The judges scored the bout as a unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 77-75). Pettus’ record, which now sits at 11-3. DeAnda celebrated he was wearing a black cap, perhaps suggesting he was not overly impressed with his new trim.

He was fighting on the same card as Keyshawn Davis, with the 25-year-old beating Gustavo Lemos, who missed weight by more than six pounds.

After the fight Davis said: "I had no hesitation. Me and my team, we stuck to our guns. I didn't feel any power in him. I actually sat back on the ropes one little second, and I let him throw his overhand that he loves and I felt it on my shoulder.