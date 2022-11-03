Shoaib Akhtar 'strongly condemns' attack on Imran Khan in Gujranwala rally

Shoaib Akhtar | File Image

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has condemned the attack on ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala on Thursday.

According to Geo News, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party sustained bullet injuries on his leg and has been shifted to a hospital.

Sources told Geo News that four to five PTI leaders, including Faisal Javed, have also sustained injuries.

According to the police, the suspect who opened fire on Khan's container has been arrested.

The speedster took to social media to condemn the attack.

“Heard about the attack on Imran Khan. Alhamdolillah he is fine and in good spirits. This clip of him is from after the attack. I strongly condemn the attack,” Akhtar tweeted along with a video clip.

Another Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram too tweeted on the incident.

"Deeply disturbed about the events unfolding in Wazirabad. Our prayers with Imran BHAI and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity," Akram tweeted.

Khan is leading PTI's march towards Islamabad which kicked off from Lahore's Liberty Chowk on October 29. This is the PTI chief's second long march this year.

Khan, along with his supporters, is expected to stage a sit-in in Islamabad against the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government at the end of the march. PTI has not yet confirmed the date of arrival in Islamabad.

According to Khan, the protest march will continue till the date for elections is announced, The News reported.

Earlier, the plan was to reach Islamabad by November 4. It was later revised to November 8-9 and then again revised to November 11. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry then announced the party will keep changing the date to "tire the government out".

The political instability in Pakistan has also fuelled economic uncertainty, with international rating agencies questioning if the current government can maintain difficult economic policies in the face of political pressure and looming elections, The News reported.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed PTI to ensure peace regardless of the location in Islamabad allotted to the party by the government to hold sit-in and 'jalsa'.

The observation came during the hearing of PTI's plea against the government for not issuing the party a no-objection certificate for its sit-in in Islamabad.