Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International & Domestic Cricket; Thanks BCCI, DDCA & Fans (Watch) |

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from domestic and international cricket on Saturday, August 24. Dhawan, who last represented India in the ODI series against Bangladesh in December 2022, has officially ended his career at the age of 38. His place in the team was eventually taken by the rising star Shubman Gill.

Dhawan Announces Retirement Through Video Post

Dhawan shared the news with his fans through an emotional video message posted on his social media accounts. In the video, he expressed his deep gratitude for the love and support he received throughout his career. He captioned the post on X, "As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!"

As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QKxRH55Lgx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 24, 2024

During his illustrious career, Dhawan played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India. He thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) and his fans for their unwavering support in his retirement message. Despite his efforts to regain his spot on the national team after 2022, the emergence of younger talent made it difficult for him to make a comeback.

Shikhar Dhawan's Illustrious Career

Dhawan's journey in cricket began with years of dedication and hard work in domestic cricket. He made his ODI debut for India in 2010 against Australia, but his first match ended in disappointment as he was dismissed for a duck. Although he briefly returned to white-ball cricket in 2011, it was his performance in red-ball cricket that truly set him apart.

From the cricket pitch to the chat show stage, I’m here with my new show, Dhawan Karenge on JioCinema Premium!



The first episode is out now with none other than Akshay paaji @akshaykumar! Batana kaisa laga! #DhawanKarengeOnJioCinema #JioCinemaPremium https://t.co/ghzClq7jwi — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 20, 2024

In 2013, Dhawan received a call-up to the Indian Test team during a home series against Australia. He made an unforgettable debut in the third Test, scoring a stunning 187 runs off just 174 balls, showcasing his aggressive yet elegant batting style. This performance not only cemented his place in the Test team but also led to his return to the ODI squad for the 2013 Champions Trophy. From that point on, Dhawan became a mainstay in Indian cricket, known for his consistent performances and big-match temperament.

With his retirement, Dhawan leaves behind a legacy of memorable innings and a remarkable impact on Indian cricket.