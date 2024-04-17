 ‘You’re Always With Me’: Shikhar Dhawan Misses His Son, Wears PBKS Jersey With Zoraver’s Name On The Back
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘You’re Always With Me’: Shikhar Dhawan Misses His Son, Wears PBKS Jersey With Zoraver’s Name On The Back

‘You’re Always With Me’: Shikhar Dhawan Misses His Son, Wears PBKS Jersey With Zoraver’s Name On The Back

Shikhar Dhawan wears IPL franchise Punjab Kings' jersey with his son's name written on the back.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Shikhar Dhawan. | (Credits: Instagram)

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan displayed and wore a jersey of the franchise with his son's name 'Zoraver' written on the back of it as the veteran unveiled a photo of the same on his official Instagram handle. The left-handed batter wrote a caption, stating, "You’re Always with Me, My Boy."

Read Also
'Could Be Out Of Action For At Least 7 To 10 Days': Sanjay Bangar Gives Update On PBKS Skipper...
article-image

Back in December 2023, Dhawan wrote a lengthy and emotional post on Instagram to disclose that his ex-wife Aesha Mukerjee has kept him away from Zoraver since the year before. The Delhi-born cricketer expressed his desire to meet his son soon. The following month, Dhawan appeared on the Humans of Bombay Podcast, making a stunning revelation that he hasn't met his son since 5 months. The 38-year-old had said in relation to sharing a photo with himself.

"I was not in pain. I was just expressing my thoughts. It has been five months since I have spoken to him, I was just expressing emotions. I am an emotional guy and I was just trying to send love to him, because If I were sad while thinking about him that negative energy will get him. I wrote it with the hope that in an era of technology, my son might end up reading my post."

Shikhar Dhawan and Punjab Kings' inconsistencies in IPL 2024:

On the cricketing side of things, both Dhawan and Punjab Kings have been inconsistent in IPL 2024. They started the campaign with a convincing win over the Delhi Capitals before losing to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. The Punjab-based franchise bounced back to beat the Gujarat Titans, but lost to the SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals next.

Dhawan, who did not play in the previous match due to an injury, has managed 152 runs in 5 IPL 2024 matches at 30.40. PBKS will next face the Mumbai Indians on April 18th in Mullanpur.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Shah Rukh Sir Se Milaao Yaar’: Yashasvi Jaiswal Keen To Meet KKR Co-Owner After RR’s Victory...

‘Shah Rukh Sir Se Milaao Yaar’: Yashasvi Jaiswal Keen To Meet KKR Co-Owner After RR’s Victory...

‘You’re Always With Me’: Shikhar Dhawan Misses His Son, Wears PBKS Jersey With Zoraver’s...

‘You’re Always With Me’: Shikhar Dhawan Misses His Son, Wears PBKS Jersey With Zoraver’s...

IPL 2024: Big 200-Plus Scores Ignite Debate On Unequal Battle Between Bat And Ball In T20 Cricket

IPL 2024: Big 200-Plus Scores Ignite Debate On Unequal Battle Between Bat And Ball In T20 Cricket

Khelo India 2024: Para-Archer Sheetal Devi Claims Silver In Competition Against Able-Bodied Athletes

Khelo India 2024: Para-Archer Sheetal Devi Claims Silver In Competition Against Able-Bodied Athletes

KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Kolkata Captain Shreyas Iyer Fined ₹12 Lakh For Slow Over-Rate Offence

KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Kolkata Captain Shreyas Iyer Fined ₹12 Lakh For Slow Over-Rate Offence