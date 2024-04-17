‘You’re Always With Me’: Shikhar Dhawan Misses His Son, Wears PBKS Jersey With Zoraver’s Name On The Back

Shikhar Dhawan. | (Credits: Instagram)

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan displayed and wore a jersey of the franchise with his son's name 'Zoraver' written on the back of it as the veteran unveiled a photo of the same on his official Instagram handle. The left-handed batter wrote a caption, stating, "You’re Always with Me, My Boy."

Back in December 2023, Dhawan wrote a lengthy and emotional post on Instagram to disclose that his ex-wife Aesha Mukerjee has kept him away from Zoraver since the year before. The Delhi-born cricketer expressed his desire to meet his son soon. The following month, Dhawan appeared on the Humans of Bombay Podcast, making a stunning revelation that he hasn't met his son since 5 months. The 38-year-old had said in relation to sharing a photo with himself.

"I was not in pain. I was just expressing my thoughts. It has been five months since I have spoken to him, I was just expressing emotions. I am an emotional guy and I was just trying to send love to him, because If I were sad while thinking about him that negative energy will get him. I wrote it with the hope that in an era of technology, my son might end up reading my post."

Shikhar Dhawan and Punjab Kings' inconsistencies in IPL 2024:

On the cricketing side of things, both Dhawan and Punjab Kings have been inconsistent in IPL 2024. They started the campaign with a convincing win over the Delhi Capitals before losing to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. The Punjab-based franchise bounced back to beat the Gujarat Titans, but lost to the SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals next.

Dhawan, who did not play in the previous match due to an injury, has managed 152 runs in 5 IPL 2024 matches at 30.40. PBKS will next face the Mumbai Indians on April 18th in Mullanpur.