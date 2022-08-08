e-Paper Get App

'She's a GOAT': Netizens delighted after PV Sindhu wins gold in badminton at Commonwealth Games 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
India's PV Sindhu |

Twitterati erupted in joy after India's badminton ace PV Sindhu won her maiden singles gold at the Commonwealth Games defeating Michelle Li of Canada 21-15, 21-13 on the last day of the quadrennial event in Birmingham on Monday.

The 27-year-old two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu, who was unsuccessful in the previous two attempts, settling for silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and bronze at the 2014 Glasgow Games, finally broke the jinx with a commanding performance against an opponent ranked 13th in the world.

While world No. 7 Sindhu held the edge going into the title clash, a win was not a foregone conclusion given that her opponent was a former singles gold medallist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Before the clash on Monday, Sindhu held an advantage over the Canadian having won eight of the 10 matches. In fact, Sindhu had played Li twice this year and defeated her on both occasions.

Here are a few reactions

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSports'She's a GOAT': Netizens delighted after PV Sindhu wins gold in badminton at Commonwealth Games 2022

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: CM Eknath Shinde to expand Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday at 11 am

Mumbai updates: CM Eknath Shinde to expand Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday at 11 am

XAT 2023 registrations begin on Aug 10; learn paper pattern, eligibility, exam date here

XAT 2023 registrations begin on Aug 10; learn paper pattern, eligibility, exam date here

Irani Cup returns as BCCI announces India’s domestic season for 2022-23

Irani Cup returns as BCCI announces India’s domestic season for 2022-23

'She's a GOAT': Netizens delighted after PV Sindhu wins gold in badminton at Commonwealth Games 2022...

'She's a GOAT': Netizens delighted after PV Sindhu wins gold in badminton at Commonwealth Games 2022...

51, including 27 civilians killed in air strikes between Israel, Gaza-based militants

51, including 27 civilians killed in air strikes between Israel, Gaza-based militants