India To Play Next ODI Series In 175 Days Against England Following Home Series Loss Vs New Zealand

Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli | Image: X

Mumbai, January 19: Indian Cricket Team will visit England to play their next One-day International series (ODI) after a humiliating defeat against New Zealand at home after 175 days from today. New Zealand beat India 2-1 in the first 3-match ODI series of 2026 at home. Team India is scheduled to visit England for their next ODI series. India will play 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs against England in July, almost six months later.

Indian legendary and star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will likely play in the upcoming series. However, the fans will be able to see them in action in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 before the England tour.

Virat Kohli had an exceptional series against New Zealand in which he scored 240 runs in the three ODIs. He missed his 54th century in the first game by seven runs as he got out for 93 runs. However, he achieved the feat in the last game against New Zealand by scoring 124 runs in the final ODI.

Indian Cricket Team will visit England and play their first ODI at Edgbaston, Birmingham on July 14, 2026. Their second ODI will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on July 16 and the last ODI will be played at Lord's Cricket Ground, London on July 19.

Read Also Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Kiwi Star Daryl Mitchell In Heartwarming Gesture After IND Vs NZ...

Fans will be eager to watch Virat Kohli in the upcoming ODI matches as he continues with his excellent form. Rohit Sharma would want to forget the recently concluded series and look ahead to the upcoming challenges as he managed to score only 61 runs in three matches. He struggled to convert his starts into big scores in the entire series.