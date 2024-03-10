Shane Watson, Darren Sammy On PCB's Radar To Coach Pakistan Cricket Team: Report

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson is reportedly in talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the head coach position for the men's national team.

Pakistan has been without a coach since Mohammad Hafeez was relieved of his duties as the Pakistan Team Director.

The PCB parted ways with the entire foreign coaching staff following the disappointing performance in the ICC World Cup 2023 held in India.

Watson's Current Involvement

Shane Watson is presently coaching the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, further enhancing his familiarity with the cricketing landscape in the country.

Discussions between Watson and the PCB are reportedly ongoing, signaling a strong likelihood of his appointment.

It's expected that Watson will soon meet with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi to finalize the terms of his potential role.

Darren Sammy in the Mix

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy is also in contention for the head coach position, although the Pakistan board has yet to approach him.

Sammy is currently coaching the West Indies' white-ball teams and enjoys significant popularity in Pakistan, stemming from his captaincy of Peshawar Zalmi.

Challenges in Coaches' Appointments

Pakistan's process of appointing coaches has been complicated by the instability within the administrative side of the PCB.

Former PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf's decisions, including the removal of Arthur and Bradburn after a lackluster World Cup, have contributed to this complexity.

Additionally, Ashraf's choice to appoint Mohammad Hafeez, lacking coaching experience, for tours to Australia and New Zealand further added to the upheaval.

Arthur and Bradburn, in turn, were appointed during Ashraf's predecessor Najam Sethi's brief tenure as PCB chairman.