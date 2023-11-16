'Shami Kebab Banned In New Zealand': Sonu Sood's Hilarious Tweet Leaves India Pacer In Splits After Wankhede Heroics

Bollywood star Sonu Sood paid a hilarious tribute to India fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who bagged a record seven-wicket haul in the team's 70-run win over New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Wednesday.

Sensational Shami

Shami's career-best 7 for 57 helped him become the first Indian bowler to bag 50 wickets in ODI World Cups, he is also the fastest among all to reach the landmark. Shami's average (9.13) and strike (10.91) is the best among all the bowlers in this World Cup.

The 33-year-old is the highest wicket taker in this edition with 23 scalps from just 6 ODIs which includes three five-fors and a four-wicket haul as well. He is also the first Indian to take 7 wickets in a World Cup match.

Shami earned the Player of the Match award in Mumbai for his exploits against the Black Caps as India bowled them out for 327 after posting 397 for 4 on the board thanks to hundreds from Virat Kohli (117) and Shreyas Iyer (105).

Shami proves his genius in quick time

Notably, Shami had been left out of the playing XI for the first four games as the Indian team management preferred Shardul Thakur due to his batting abilities.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya's injury paved the way for Shami to return to the team and show his magic with the white ball.

Shami started his campaign with a five-wicket haul against New Zealand in Dharamsala before going on to bag 4/22, 5/18, 2/18, 0/41 and 7/57 in the next six ODIs for India.

Sonu Sood's funny tweet for Shami

Sonu Sood, who is often seen at cricket stadiums cheering for Team India, took to social media to write, "Breaking news: Shami kebab banned in New Zealand."

The tweet on X left Shami in splits as he reposted it and replied with "Hahahahahhaah" and a heart smiley.

Shami, Kohli and Iyer's heroics lit up the Wankhede as India reached its fourth ODI World Cup final and first since their 2011 triumph under MS Dhoni at the same venue.

India is the only undefeated team in this World Cup and will face the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 15.

