Shakib Al Hasan loses cool over non-wide call in BPL, netizens compare him with Virat Kohli, video goes viral; watch

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was once again in the news for the wrong reasons after he was involved in an altercation with an on-field umpire. The incident happened during an Bangladesh Premier League match. Unhappy with the decision not going in his favour the Bangladesh star charged at the leg-umpire over a wide-ball decision, The all-rounder was even spotted screaming at the umpire. The video of the incident went viral on social media.
Meanwhile, netizens compared Shakib's antics with Virat Kohli's actions during the India vs Pakistan match of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. During a tense final over of the group match, umpire had signaled a delivery by Mohammad Nawaz as a no-ball after Kohli's gesture toward the umpire.
