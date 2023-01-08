Shakib Al Hasan loses cool over non-wide call in BPL, netizens compare him with Virat Kohli, video goes viral; watch

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was once again in the news for the wrong reasons after he was involved in an altercation with an on-field umpire. The incident happened during an Bangladesh Premier League match. Unhappy with the decision not going in his favour the Bangladesh star charged at the leg-umpire over a wide-ball decision, The all-rounder was even spotted screaming at the umpire. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

What happened to Shakib Al Hasan here? Why is this being compared to Virat Kohli? #BPL2023 pic.twitter.com/k3kJKDaw8l — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 7, 2023

Meanwhile, netizens compared Shakib's antics with Virat Kohli's actions during the India vs Pakistan match of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. During a tense final over of the group match, umpire had signaled a delivery by Mohammad Nawaz as a no-ball after Kohli's gesture toward the umpire.

Shakib is able to do this because he has seen @imVkohli disrespect and shamelessly bully umpires the exact same way and get away with it as the @ICC let him do it. https://t.co/DYHBdJyvGj — Afridian (@ViperViru5) January 8, 2023

Shakib thinks he is virat Kohli lol https://t.co/cChND5S3vz — hashim (@ahmeddd2391) January 7, 2023

Shakib doing Virat Kohli..but Umpires aren't impressed at all 😂 — Safi Saif (@safisaif19) January 7, 2023