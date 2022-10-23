Ind vs Pak: Umpires come under fire for giving no-ball in final over, fans call it cheating

Fans and experts were left baffled by a few on-field decisions after India's epic four-wicket over Pakistan in a heart-stopping T20 World Cup game, that unfolded at the MCG 'which was packed with 90,000 boisterous fans on Sunday.

Virat Kohli conjured up a magical and memorable unbeaten 82-run knock to anchor a chase of 160 which became tricky after India were left in tatters at 31 for 4.

Hardik Pandya, the most important cog in India's T20 wheel, struck 40 off 37 balls in a partnership of 113.

The duo took the match to the final over as the match stood on the knife's edge.

With 16 needed off the last six balls, Pandya holed out off Mohammed Nawaz's bowling and with rule of crossover non existent, Dinesh Karthik faced his first delivery and took a single.

With 14 needed off three balls, Nawaz's juicy full-toss was dispatched for a six over square leg and it was called a no-ball after deliberation by on-field umpires.

Nawaz, the hero of Pakistan's Super 4 victory in the Asia Cup, by then had lost his nerves.

After Karthik was stumped by an alert Mohammed Rizwan, Nawaz bowled a wide and Ravichandran Ashwin scored the most important boundary of his career.

The no-ball left a bitter taste in the fans' mouths as Kohli got bowled on a free-hit but instead of calling it a dead ball the umpire gave three byes and that proved crucial for India.

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg tweeted: "Why was no ball not reviewed, then how can it not be a dead ball when Kohli was bowled on a free hit."

"The umpires made some weird decision in favour of India today but maybe we should keep quiet and not upset ICC and BCCI."

Fans took to social media to call it cheating. While some threw the law book at the umpires.

