Shakib Al Hasan Apologizes For 'Silence' During Civil Unrest, Home Farewell On Cards

Bangladesh cricket great Shakib Al Hasan has tendered an unconditional apology for his "silence" during the recent civil unrest against ousted PM Sheikh Hasina, a move that might clear the decks for a farewell Test match at home against South Africa.

Shakib has been accused of being involved in the murder of a student during the unrest but Shakib was playing a T20 league in Canada at that point in time.

"Firstly, I would like to pay my respects to all the students who sacrificed their lives, led the anti-discrimination movement, and were martyred or injured during the people's uprising," Shakib, who has been named as an accused in a murder case in Bangladesh, wrote on his official Facebook page.

"While no sacrifice can compensate for the loss of a loved one, nothing can fill the void of losing a child or a brother, to those of you who were hurt by my silence during this critical period, I respect your feelings and sincerely apologise.

"If I were in your place, I too might have been upset," wrote the all-rounder, who was a Member of Parliament in the Hasina government that was overthrown owing to a student protest against quota in jobs."

Will Shakib get his farewell match?

During the recent Test series in India, the 37-year-old, who has played 71 Tests for Bangladesh, expressed his desire to play his final five-day game at home provided the current regime can arrange a security cover for him. He had gone to the UAE after the Tests against India, having already bid adieu to the T20Is following the World Cup in June.

Bangladesh Cricket Board's new president Faruque Ahmed had dismissed Shakib's request, saying that the BCB was not a security agency and could not guarantee any cover for him.

However, sports advisor to the government Asif Mahmud said that he could be provided security provided he made his political stance clear.