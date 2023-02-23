Shahid Afridi reveals Shoaib Akhtar used to take lot of injections to play: 'He can't walk now'

Shoaib Akhtar | File Image

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has had his fair share of injuries and his injury in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England might have cost Barbar Azam & Co the title. Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar had commented that the left-arm pacer should've continued to play the final by taking a painkiller.

Shaheen has now hit full fitness in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was asked about Shoaib's comments on Shaheen.

Shahid revealed that Akhtar used to take injections during his playing career. “Shoaib Akhtar took so many injections that he can't walk now!” Afridi said in a chat on the Pakistani channel Samaa TV. “See, this is Shoaib Akhtar's class. He can do that. It's difficult, though. Everyone can't be Shoaib Akhtar. It's difficult to play with injury if you take injections and painkillers. Because then, you risk aggravating the injury further. Anyway, let's leave Shoaib Akhtar alone!” Afridi added.

