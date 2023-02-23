e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsShahid Afridi reveals Shoaib Akhtar used to take lot of injections to play: 'He can't walk now'

Shahid Afridi reveals Shoaib Akhtar used to take lot of injections to play: 'He can't walk now'

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar had commented that the injured left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi should've played the T20 World Cup final against England by taking a painkiller.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Shoaib Akhtar | File Image
Follow us on

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has had his fair share of injuries and his injury in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England might have cost Barbar Azam & Co the title. Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar had commented that the left-arm pacer should've continued to play the final by taking a painkiller.

Read Also
'Can't speak English': Shoaib Akhtar slams Babar Azam's language barrier, cites reason he isn't a...
article-image

Shaheen has now hit full fitness in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was asked about Shoaib's comments on Shaheen.

Shahid revealed that Akhtar used to take injections during his playing career. “Shoaib Akhtar took so many injections that he can't walk now!” Afridi said in a chat on the Pakistani channel Samaa TV. “See, this is Shoaib Akhtar's class. He can do that. It's difficult, though. Everyone can't be Shoaib Akhtar. It's difficult to play with injury if you take injections and painkillers. Because then, you risk aggravating the injury further. Anyway, let's leave Shoaib Akhtar alone!” Afridi added.

Read Also
'I’d give Virender Sehwag 1/10 in dressing sense': Shoaib Akhtar takes swipe at former Indian...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semi-final Live, Top Moments: Mooney departs, India fightback

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semi-final Live, Top Moments: Mooney departs, India fightback

WATCH: Shafali Verma's fiery send-off after taking catch to dismiss Australia's Beth Mooney

WATCH: Shafali Verma's fiery send-off after taking catch to dismiss Australia's Beth Mooney

Shahid Afridi reveals Shoaib Akhtar used to take lot of injections to play: 'He can't walk now'

Shahid Afridi reveals Shoaib Akhtar used to take lot of injections to play: 'He can't walk now'

IPL 2023: David Warner named captain of Delhi Capitals with Rishabh Pant sidelined for rest of the...

IPL 2023: David Warner named captain of Delhi Capitals with Rishabh Pant sidelined for rest of the...

IPL: Aiden Markram named as new captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL: Aiden Markram named as new captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad