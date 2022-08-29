e-Paper Get App

Shahid Afridi claims no one in Team India likes Gautam Gambhir, netizens slam Harbhajan Singh's reaction

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 07:13 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir | File Image

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi recently made a stunning claim about former India opener Gautam Gambhir that left fans surprised.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan, in Dubai on Sunday, August 28, Afridi claimed that no one in Team India likes Gambhir.

Afridi made the comment during a talk show on a news channel. India's former spinner Harbhajan Singh was part of the show too.

During the interaction, the all-rounder recalled his on-field rivalry with Gambhir.

Afridi said: "It's not like I have had a fight with any of the Indian players. Yes, sometimes there are some arguments with Gautam Gambhir on social media. And I think that Gautam is a sort of character which no one likes even in the Indian team."

More than Afridi's comment on Gambhir, it was Harbhajan laughing in response which left netizens unimpressed.

Gambhir and Afridi have had their fair share of banter on the social media.

Here are some of the reactions

