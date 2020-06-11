Sevilla vs Real Betis: Where to watch the La Liga fixture live in India

Spanish top-flight football league La Liga is all set to resume its season after 93 days due to the coronavirus pandemic which put the entire sporting world on hold.

After Bundesliga resumed last month in May, La Liga's return will be followed by other European leagues like Premier League and Serie A later in the month.

La Liga's first returning fixture will see a local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis, which will be played at the former's home stadium Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, behind closed doors.

Sevilla sit on the third spot with 47 points, whereas Real Betis are 12th in the league table with 33 points.

Here's everything you need to know La Liga's first returning fixture:

When will the Sevilla vs Real Betis match take place?

The match will take place on Thursday, June 11 (Friday June 12 in India), 2020.

Where will the Sevilla vs Real Betis match take place?

The match will take place at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

What time will the Sevilla vs Real Betis match begin?

The match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Sevilla vs Real Betis match in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channels will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the Sevilla vs Real Betis match in India?

The match can be streamed live on La Liga's Facebook page.