Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo begins the year in style

Cristiano Ronaldo started 2020 on the right foot posting his 56th career hat-trick for club and country to lead Juventus over Cagliari 4-0 in Serie A.

While scoring three goals in a match is nothing new for the Portuguese superstar, however the triple against Cagliari on Monday was his first in Serie A since joining Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018, reports Efe news. Ronaldo has 13 league goals as the season approaches the mid-point.

With 45 points from 18 matches, Juventus are at the second-place whereas Inter Milan, who defeated Napoli 3-1, are at the top spot. Cagliari, with 29 points, occupy the sixth spot in the league table.

After ending 2019 on a down note with a loss to Lazio in the Italian Super Cup, the Bianconeri were held scoreless by Cagliari until the 49th minute, when Ronaldo extended his Serie A goal streak to five matches.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner converted from the penalty spot in the 67th minute and completed the triple in the 82nd with an assist from Douglas Costa.

Late substitute Gonzalo Higuain scored between Ronaldo's second and third goals, thanks to CR7's assist.

At the San Siro, meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic received a warm reception on his return to AC Milan, yet the 38-year-old Swede was denied in his only chance on goal and the hosts could manage no better than a 0-0 draw with 17-place Sampdoria.

The Rossoneri, with just 22 points from 18 matches, are 12th in Serie A.