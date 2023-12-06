Serena Williams Shares Unique Remedy To Treat Her Facial Sunburns: 'Trying Some Breast Milk, I Have A Lot Extra'

Tennis legend Serena Williams has revealed a unique way to treat sunburn. The 23-time Grand Slam champion uses her own breast milk to take care of the sunburn under her eyes.

Serena shared the unique remedy to treat sunburn on her TikTok account and even showed her fans how she applies her breast milk under her eyes.

Serena married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017. The couple have two daughters Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. (6) and Adira Ohanian (4 months).

"So, I completely got burned under my eye," the 42-year-old said in a 46-second clip on TikTok. "Don't ask...," she continued, stating that her skin is "sensitive".

"I was in the sun... long story. Anyway, I am trying some breast milk. It works for my kid -- they say put breast milk on everything and I have a lot extra, so I am going to try it for a week or so under my eye and see how it goes.

"I mean, it already feels better because, like, it hurts. I'll let you guys know how it goes," the American added and even showed her fans how she applies breast milk under her eyes.

"Okay is this totally weird. I have to say after a week of using MY breast milk under my eye -- it worked! I'm dying to hear your thoughts."

Serena Williams profile

Serena Williams widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in the sport's history. With an impressive career spanning decades, Serena has won numerous Grand Slam singles titles, showcasing her dominance on the court.

Known for her powerful serve, relentless baseline play, and mental toughness, she has achieved a remarkable 23 Grand Slam singles titles, tying the Open Era record.

Off the court, Serena is an influential figure, advocating for gender equality and social justice. A fashion entrepreneur and philanthropist, she has successfully balanced her sporting prowess with business ventures and charitable efforts.