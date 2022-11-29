e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSenegal edge out Ecuador to qualify for Round of 16, likely to face England in knockouts; Dutch advance too

Senegal edge out Ecuador to qualify for Round of 16, likely to face England in knockouts; Dutch advance too

The West African nation will face England in the Round of 16 if the Three Lions top Group B

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Senegal, along with the Netherlands, qualified for Round of 16 with 2-1 and 2-0 wins over Ecuador and Qatar respectively in their last Group A match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday. 

Ismaïla Sarr gave Senegal the lead from the penalty spot in the 44th. Moises Caicedo equalised for Ecuador in the second half and just three minutes later, Kalidou Koulibaly made it 2-1 for Senegal.

The West African nation will face England in the Round of 16 if the Three Lions top the Group B   

Meanwhile, the Netherlands finished off the worst showing by any World Cup host nation by beating Qatar 2-0 on Tuesday.

The Dutch advanced to the Round of 16 while the Qataris, who were already eliminated, became the first host to lose all three of its group matches at soccer's biggest event.

Cody Gakpo put the Netherlands ahead midway through the first half with his third goal in as many matches and Frenkie de Jong doubled the advantage five minutes into the second half.

The Netherlands is a three-time runner-up at the World Cup, and also finished third in 2014, while Qatar was making its tournament debut.

The Dutch failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Read Also
German champions Bayern Munich signs Senegal star Sadio Mane from Liverpool
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Senegal edge out Ecuador to qualify for Round of 16, likely to face England in knockouts; Dutch...

Senegal edge out Ecuador to qualify for Round of 16, likely to face England in knockouts; Dutch...

Cristiano Ronaldo or Bruno Fernandes: Adidas ball censor reveals who scored Portugal’s first goal...

Cristiano Ronaldo or Bruno Fernandes: Adidas ball censor reveals who scored Portugal’s first goal...

FIFA World Cup 2022: England's probable XI against Wales, in pics

FIFA World Cup 2022: England's probable XI against Wales, in pics

What will it take for England, Wales to qualify for knockouts; in pics

What will it take for England, Wales to qualify for knockouts; in pics

‘It’s around 400 to 500’: Chief Hassan Al-Thawadi admits to deaths of migrant workers ever...

‘It’s around 400 to 500’: Chief Hassan Al-Thawadi admits to deaths of migrant workers ever...