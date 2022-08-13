See pics: Team India departs for Zimbabwe ahead of three-match ODI series

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The India men's cricket team, led by opener KL Rahul, left for Zimbabwe on Saturday morning ahead of the three-match ODI series, starting from August 18, followed by two more matches on August 20 and 22 at the Harare Sports Club.

The social media accounts of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) showed pictures of Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi in the flight.

NCA head VVS Laxman was also spotted, suggesting that he could be the head coach for the ODI series against Zimbabwe.

When the Indian team was in England for the rescheduled fifth Test in Edgbaston, Laxman was with the T20I squad as the head coach in Ireland and was present for the first T20I at Southampton as well.

India enter the series after defeating West Indies 3-0 in Trinidad in July. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, are on a high after an impressive 2-1 series win over Bangladesh at home, coming after another 2-1 series win over them in T20Is.

India will be captained by Rahul, who was added to the squad on August 11. He will take up leadership duties in place of Shikhar Dhawan, who was earlier named as captain and will now be Rahul's deputy.

India's squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar