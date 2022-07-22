See pics: 'Superhero' Shreyas Iyer sweats it out ahead of 1st ODI against WI

Shreyas Iyer | Photo: Twitter

India batsman Shreyas Iyer is putting in the hard yards as he gears up for the West Indies series starting on Friday, July 22.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led India will take on the West Indies in the first of the three-match ODI series in Port of Spain.

Iyer Instagrammed a series of pictures while working out in gym.

In one of the pictures, Iyer is seen posing like a Spiderman. He captioned it: "Superhero landing."

Meanwhile, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has singled out Shreyas Iyer as a future captain of India and said the Mumbai batsman should be given "more and more opportunities" to be around the squad.

"What I really like about Shreyas Iyer is the leadership qualities that he possesses. I think he's a real possibility to be a captain as well for India. For that reason, I would like to see him in and even give him more and more opportunities to be around this squad," said Styris, speaking exclusively on Sports18's daily sports news show 'Sports Over The Top'.

"I really do like all the qualities about him, but until then, I think you've just got to give him opportunities and if he can't find success then you need to find someone else who can, but he's very talented," he was quoted as saying in a release on Thursday.