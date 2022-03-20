See Pics: Shane Warne's family, friends, former teammates and rivals pay homage to the Australian cricket legend

Emotional scenes were captured as Shane’s family and friends watched a procession at St Kilda Football ground in Melbourne on Sunday. His son, Jackson, was seen affectionately kissing the coffin of his late father as the procession ended.
Warne’s coffin was draped in a St Kilda Saints scarf, while Jackson, Shane’s brother Jason and others carried the star’s coffin during Sunday’s service.
Former cricketers, those who played alongside Warne as well as those who played against him were present at the funeral.
Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke | Photo: AFP
Glenn McGrath | Photo: AFP
Former Australian cricketer Ric Lewis (L) and former England cricketer Michael Vaughan (R) | Photo: AFP
Former Australian cricketer Merv Hughes | Photo: AFP
Mark Waugh | Photo: AFP
The family of Australian cricket superstar Shane Warne follows the hearse on a lap of the ground after a private memorial service at the St Kilda Football Club in Melbourne | Photo: AFP
