Photos: Indian stars PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu visit para-athletes at Commonwealth Games 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 02:19 PM IST
Mirabai Chanu with para-powerlifter Manpreet Kaur

Mirabai Chanu with para-powerlifter Manpreet Kaur | Pic/SAI Media

PV Sindhu with para-powerlifter Paramjeet
Mirabai Chanu with para-powerlifter Paramjeet

Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu and gold medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu spent time with para-athletes at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Sindhu was the only one to win her match while former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth suffered defeat as India went down to Malaysia 1-3 in the final of the mixed team competition to settle for silver in the 2022 Commonwealth Games here.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Chanu won gold in the 49kg at the Birmingham event.

