e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSee pic: MS Dhoni's new look for ad shoot breaks internet

See pic: MS Dhoni's new look for ad shoot breaks internet

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
CSK captain MS Dhoni |

Captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for trying out different looks.

The World Cup-winning captain recently left fans in splits after a picture of his new avatar for an ad shoot went viral.

In the picture, MSD is seen dressed as a traffic policeman with black eyewear.

It is not yet known for what advertisement Dhoni donned the new avatar.

After the picture went viral, fans took to social media to share their views.

Here are a few reactions

Read Also
See pic: MS Dhoni spotted watching Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz in action at US Open
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Virat Kohli posts his childhood picture with message on social media, later deletes it

Virat Kohli posts his childhood picture with message on social media, later deletes it

Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel likely to be included in T20 World Cup squad: Report

Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel likely to be included in T20 World Cup squad: Report

'Winning toss will be big advantage': Aakash Chopra on Asia Cup 2022 final between SL v Pak

'Winning toss will be big advantage': Aakash Chopra on Asia Cup 2022 final between SL v Pak

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: When and Where to watch Asia Cup 2022 Final; Live on TV and online

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: When and Where to watch Asia Cup 2022 Final; Live on TV and online

'Absolute GOAT': Netizens react after Australia's Steve Smith hits 12th ODI ton during match against...

'Absolute GOAT': Netizens react after Australia's Steve Smith hits 12th ODI ton during match against...