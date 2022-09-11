See pic: MS Dhoni's new look for ad shoot breaks internet

CSK captain MS Dhoni |

Captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for trying out different looks.

The World Cup-winning captain recently left fans in splits after a picture of his new avatar for an ad shoot went viral.

In the picture, MSD is seen dressed as a traffic policeman with black eyewear.

It is not yet known for what advertisement Dhoni donned the new avatar.

After the picture went viral, fans took to social media to share their views.

Here are a few reactions

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also See pic: MS Dhoni spotted watching Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz in action at US Open