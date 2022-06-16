See pic: Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary’s love letter for wife Sushmita Roy after century in Ranji Trophy goes viral

Manoj Tiwary | Pic: Twitter

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bengal’s Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary, who scored a century in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Madhya Pradesh, won hearts with his unique celebration.

Tiwary, after notching up his 29th first-class century, the 36-year-old minister took out a note from his pocket and waved it. It was a message for his wife Susmita Roy.

“I love you, Susmita,” the letter read.

Seamlessly juggling politics and cricket, Tiwary achieved what no one else did in 88 years of Ranji Trophy: score a hundred while being a sitting minister in a state government.

Without an iota of doubt, Tiwary's 136 was the highlight of an inconsequential fifth day's play as Bengal advanced to the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy on the basis of their massive first-innings lead.