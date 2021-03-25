Second 2nd ODI: Kohli & Co look to steal the show, Suryakumar Yadav set for another cap, to come in for injured Shreyas Iyer

Pune: India's bench strength is one of the best in the world. And the entire cricketing world will envy that. And on the eve of the second ODI, with Shreyas Iyer ruled out of action for another four months, another debutant, Suryakumar Yadav is all set to join the big boys, in the series which is on fever pitch.

Yadav is no new face in the Indian dressing room and his blockbuster in the shortest version of the game (T20), and now he is set for another cap, the ODI, as India takes on England, the World Champions at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium, Gahujne here on Friday.

Iyer's dislocated shoulder has once again brought Yadav in focus and his ODI debut, looks imminent after an all-round show by the hosts ensured an easy victory in the first game.

Iyer has been one of India's most prolific 50-over batsman before the COVID-19 enforced lockdown but such is the team's strength that a debutant looks more formidable for a world champion opposition, who are no less menacing but seem utterly confused at this point.

India will be without Shreyas Iyer, while England ponder on the fitness of Sam Billings and Eoin Morgan. The difference between the two sides, the former has a good bench strength while the visitors in search mode for replacement.

Skipper Virat Kohli has not had Ravindra Jadeja's services for close to three months but neither Axar Patel in Tests, and now Krunal Pandya in the ODIs, have let the team miss their maverick from Rajkot.

Prasidh Krishna, already a household name due to IPL, looked completely at home on his ODI debut, hurrying batsmen for pace in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

And come to think of it, once Jadeja and Bumrah are back, a Krunal or Krishna will either cool their heels in the dug-out or even worse, not find a place in the squad, which is a testimony to India's unimaginable depth of talent pool.

The biggest positive during the opening game was Shikhar Dhawan's return to form with a match-winning 98. He was under pressure after being benched for a large part of the T20 series.

The elegant southpaw would be raring to go one more time.

Rohit Sharma had sustained a blow to his elbow during the first match but is expected to be fit in time for the second game.

In case India want to give Rohit a short break, then Shubman Gill can open alongside Dhawan with KL Rahul coming in at his usual middle order slot.

However, as per sources, Rohit, the hitman, is keen to get cracking as it's not very serious.

The pace trio of experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishana and the ever-improving Shardul Thakur took nine of the 10 wickets and would be keen to rock the England batting line-up again.

The best part was how they came back after first 15 overs of mayhem by Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.

Shardul has been continuously playing and it won't be a bad option to try out T Natarajan or Mohammed Siraj for a bit of variation.

"One of our sweetest victories in recent past. We haven't won many good games in ODIs. I am, really a proud man right now," skipper Kohli had said after the first match as he sounded pleased with the team's effort.

Meanwhile, England will look to level the series and stay alive in the contest.

England have a lot to ponder on and injuries to skipper Eoin Morgan and batsman Sam Billings, while fielding, in the lung-opener have only added to their woes. Both appear doubtful for the second game.

Bairstow was among the runs as he blazed to 94 off 64 balls as was his partner Roy (46).

The two would be looking to put up another fine show and carry forward the aggressive brand of cricket, which was the cornerstone of the 2019 World Cup triumph.

Teams (From)

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England: Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (Captain), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Covers: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan.

Live on Star Sports 1 @ 13.30 onwards