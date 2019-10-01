Scott Rodrigues shines in Don Bosco’s win

Mumbai: Scott Rodrigues scored twice in Don Bosco, matunga's 4-0 win over St Mary's High School, SSC in the quarter-final of the boys U-16 Ahmed Sailor inter-school football tournament, at the Cooperage ground, Colaba, here on Tuesday.

After Keh Fernandes them ahead in the 12th minute. It was a combined effort by Aryan Jhunjunwala and Fernandes. the duo combined well and the latter unleashed a right footer which crashed into the far corner of the net. Jhunjunwala had been the main play maker for the boys from Matunga.

Six minutes later he set off into the rival citadel and put the ball through to the unmarked Rodrigues who slammed home from a close range to make it 2-0 cushion before the interval.

Oppertunists, Ninad Kamble pounced on to a ball which came off St Mary's keeper Ronit More to make it 3-0 in Don Bosco's favour. Rodrigues finally signed off with a brace as Boscoities signed the last eight engagenment with a 4-0 final verdict.

VCW Arya Vidyamandir, Bandra defeated Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu 2-0 in the girls under-14 Division I match at Cooperage. The first goal was scored from a corner-kick taken by Nishika Jethra in the 11th minute and Aadyhya doubled the lead in the 22nd minute with a close-range shot.

Results:

Boys U-16 (Ahmed Sailor): Don Bosco, Matunga: 4 (Scott Rodrigues 2, Keith Fernandes, Ninad Kamble) bt St Mary’s SSC: 0

Girls U-14 (Div-I): VCW Arya Vidyamandir, Bandra: 2 (Aadhya Patel 2) bt Jamnabai Narsee School: 0