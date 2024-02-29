'Scott Kuggeleijn Representing NZ Is A Disgrace': Fans Slam Black Caps For Selecting Speedster For 1st Test vs AUS Despite Sexual Assault Allegations

Scott Kuggeleijn. | (Credits: Twitter)

With New Zealand right-arm seamer Scott Kuggeleijn getting a spot in the playing XI in the ongoing opening Test against Australia in Wellington, it has not gone well with the fans. Despite the court not founding him guilty amid a sexual assault case in 2015, Kuggeleijn's involvement with the national team has triggered backlash.

The right-arm speedster earned a spot in the playing XI during the Test against England in Mount Maunganui, making it his first red-ball appearance in international cricket. According to nine.com.au, he told the court during the trial in 2017, "I tried (having sex with the woman) twice, like she might have said 'no, no' a few times but it wasn't dozens of times.

According to the report, a friend of Kuggeleijn told the court "that he had been trying for a while and that he had finally cracked it"﻿. The 32-year-old also faced boos from the crowd from the 2nd trial in 2017 when he earned the national cap for the first time in his career. However, the spectators during his maiden Test in 2017 was a lot more reserved.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Scott Kuggeleijn's inclusion for the Wellington Test against Australia:

How does Scott Kuggeleijn bat with his teammates when apparently he can’t comprehend what no means? #NZvAUS — Matthew Stone (@stone1_matthew) February 29, 2024

The Blackcaps have called up Scott Kuggeleijn to replace Kyle Jamieson in the squad for the tests against Australia. Surely there’s another bowler in the country they could choose, one who hasn’t been charged with rape. — Janette Stratton 😷 (@JanetteStratto2) February 18, 2024

Personally if Scott Kuggeleijn was in my sports team or office space I'd quit. I wouldn't want to share the same space as him and tacitly endorse him with the social proof that teams afford. https://t.co/qXxSWirvTh — Radio Cricket formerly AltCricket (@RadioCricket) February 18, 2024

A reminder that Scott Kuggeleijn confessed on the stand to committing rape, and NZ Cricket shrugged and decided to come out in favour of sexual violence https://t.co/aQRUtQ4beI — The Blurst of Times (@AFarmUpstate) February 27, 2024

Scott Kuggeleijn representing NZ is a disgrace. — D🦙 (@dodgyllama) February 27, 2024

Scott Kuggeleijn playing cricket for New Zealand is a disgrace.



We should’ve picked Matty Wade just to sledge him for the entire series. #NZvAUS — D🦙 (@dodgyllama) February 28, 2024