 'Scott Kuggeleijn Representing NZ Is A Disgrace': Fans Slam Black Caps For Selecting Speedster For 1st Test vs AUS Despite Sexual Assault Allegations
Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Scott Kuggeleijn. | (Credits: Twitter)

With New Zealand right-arm seamer Scott Kuggeleijn getting a spot in the playing XI in the ongoing opening Test against Australia in Wellington, it has not gone well with the fans. Despite the court not founding him guilty amid a sexual assault case in 2015, Kuggeleijn's involvement with the national team has triggered backlash.

The right-arm speedster earned a spot in the playing XI during the Test against England in Mount Maunganui, making it his first red-ball appearance in international cricket. According to nine.com.au, he told the court during the trial in 2017, "I tried (having sex with the woman) twice, like she might have said 'no, no' a few times but it wasn't dozens of times.

According to the report, a friend of Kuggeleijn told the court "that he had been trying for a while and that he had finally cracked it"﻿. The 32-year-old also faced boos from the crowd from the 2nd trial in 2017 when he earned the national cap for the first time in his career. However, the spectators during his maiden Test in 2017 was a lot more reserved.

