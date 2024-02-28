'Grateful For Your Safe Arrival': Kane Williamson & His Wife Sarah Blessed With Baby Girl

Kane Williamson and his wife Sarah with their baby girl | Credits: Kane Williamson Instagram

Former New Zealand Test captain Kane Williamson and his wife Sarah welcomed their third child, a Baby Girl on Wednesday, February 28. The couple already has two children, daughter and a son, born in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Williamson withdrew from the recently concluded T20I series against Australia to be with his wife for the birth of their third child. New Zealand's talismanic batter took to his Instagram to inform his fans about the good news and expressed gratitude for the safe arrival of his daughter into the world.

"And then there was 3. Welcome to the world beautiful Girl. So grateful for your safe arrival and the exciting journey ahead." Kane Williamson wrote on Instagram.

Kane Williamson and Sarah Raheem have been in a relationship since 2015 and the couple reportedly has not married yet. Their first child, daughter Maggie was born in December 2020. A couple of years later, in May 2022, Williamson and his wife were blessed with a baby boy.

For the birth of the second child, Kane Williamson left Sunrisers Hyderabad's bio-bubble and withdraw from the remaining matches of the IPL 2022.

Kane Williamson to return for Test series against Australia

Kane Williamson is expected to return to action for the two-match Test series against Australia, starting on Febraury 29 at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Williamson was in incredible form during the two-match Test series against South Africa at home. In the first Test, the 33-year-old scored two centuries, becoming the fifth New Zealand player after Glen Turner, Geoff Howarth, Andrew Jones and Peter Fulton to achieve this feat in a Test match.

In the second Test, Kane Williamson became the fastest player to score 32 centuries in the format, achieving the milestone 172nd innings. He bettered Australia's talismanic batter Steve Smith record of 174 innings to 32 Test centuries.

Kane Williamson will look to continue his good form in the Tests in the upcoming Test series against Australia.