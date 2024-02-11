'Miss Ya Girl': Kane Williamson Left Heartbroken After Losing His 'Beloved' Labrador Sandy

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's Sunday began on a tragic note as he lost his "beloved" pet dog Sandy at the age of 16.

Sandy was a golden Labrador who featured regularly on Williamson's Instagram pictures. She was adopted by the Williamson family 8 years ago.

Sandy was also a fan of cricket and even played catch with a tennis ball with Williamson. She also used to accompany Williamson during yoga sessions and they both spoke regularly on video call when the cricketer was in the UAE during the T20 World Cup 2020.

The 33-year-old took to social media to inform his fans of Sandy's passing and penned a heartfelt note for the canine. He has another pet dog named Haka.

"It’s with great sadness at the ripe old age of 16 we have had to say goodbye to our beloved Sandy girl.

"Adopted at 8 yrs of age, she came into our lives and we will forever be grateful for the happy memories she gave us as a family. Miss ya girl. Rest easy," Williamson wrote on his Insta post.

Williamson is busy playing the Test series against South Africa at home where New Zealand have a 1-0 lead after crushing the inexperienced opposition team by 281 runs.

Williamson scored two hundreds to become the first from his country to achieve the feat in a Test match while Rachin Ravindra smashed his maiden double hundred against the second-string South African team to win the match comfortably.

While the Williamson family lost a member in Sandy, they are all set to welcome a new one as his wife Sara Raheem is pregnant with the couple's third child. Kane and Sara met in 2015, they have a daughter and son from the marriage.