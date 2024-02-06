Viral Video: Kane Williamson Shows Middle Finger To Teammate For Interrupting Him During Stretching

New Zealand legend Kane Williamson is known for his humble nature and is one of the nicest cricketers in the sport. 'Kane Mama', as he is fondly called in India, enjoys a massive fan following all over the world due to his calm and nice-boy nature.

Williamson, just like MS Dhoni, maintains a zen-link demeanour on the cricket field and rarely shows his emotions.

Williamson's rare moment of misjudgment

But he was caught in a rare moment of irritation on the field by cameras during the practice session before Day 3 of the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa in Mount Maunganui.

Williamson was doing his stretches on the field when he was interrupted by a cricket ball. He was frustrated with it and showed a middle finger to the teammate who hit the ball in his direction.

The rarest of rare moments was captured by the cameraman and a short clip of the incident made its way to social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kane Mama puts New Zealand in the driver's seat

Williamson has been in superb form since his return to the national team. He scored 109 runs in New Zealand's second innings to follow up on the 118 he made in the first against the Proteas.

This is the first time he has scored hundreds in both innings of a Test. The former captain's knock helped the hosts reach 179 for 4 by stumps with a lead of 528 runs.

33-year-old Williamson became the third fastest to score 31 Test hundreds after Sachin Tendulkar (165 innings) and Steve Smith (170 innings).

New Zealand had posted 511 in their first innings thanks to Rachin Ravindra (240) and Williamson's knocks. South Africa replied with just 162, conceding a 349-run first innings lead to the hosts.