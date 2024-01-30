 Saurashtra Cricket Association Launches Probe After 27 Liquor Bottles Recovered From U-23 Team
A sizeable amount of liquor was detected in the cargo area of the plane, which the cricketers were to board.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) has decided to launch a disciplinary probe after several liquor bottles were recovered from its U-23 cricketers while they were heading back to Rajkot from Chandigarh.

As per SCA sources, the incident occurred on January 25 following Saurashtra's win over hosts Chandigarh in the CK Nayudu Trohy.

A sizeable amount of liquor was detected in the cargo area of the plane, which the cricketers were to board. The liquor was subsequently seized by authorities at the Chandigarh Airport.

"There has been an alleged incident at Chandigarh that was brought to notice of Saurashtra Cricket Association," said the SCA in a statement.

"The alleged incident is unfortunate and intolerable. Ethics/Disciplinary Committee & Apex Council of Saurashtra Cricket Association to make in-depth examine of the incident and shall take proper disciplinary action," it added.

As Gujarat is a dry state, one is not allowed to carry alcohol into the state.

However, the state government issues permit to the visitors who can purchase alcohol from its dedicated outlets.

