‘Saurabh Netravalkar’s Days In Oracle Are Numbered’: Jatin Paranjape Backs USA Star To Sign IPL, County Contracts After T20 WC Heroics

Saurabh Netravalkar. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Jatin Paranjape reckons the time has come for Saurabh Netravalkar to resign from his job at Oracle, given his breakthrough performances in T20 World Cup 2024. Paranjape believes the left-arm seamer will be in high demand among T20 franchises worldwide and the English counties.

The 32-year-old bowled a stunning super over in USA's astonishing win over Pakistan in the showpiece event. He also grabbed headlines by dismissing the prolific Indian pair of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, including getting the former for a first-ball duck.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, the 52-year-old expects Netravalkar to be in high demand among the English counties, given his ability as a swing bowler.

"I think apart from the IPL contract, counties will also be looking at him because he is a swing bowler and swing bowlers do well in English conditions. So, I'm sure some counties will look at him. You also have the BBL, so people from all over will be looking at him very carefully now. So yes, his days in Oracle are numbered now."

When asked whether Paranjape would have sent his resignation to Oracle, the ex middle-order batter said he would have done it soon after Kohli's wicket.

"I would have sent my resignation letter after that first ball against Virat Kohli. I have also heard he has a patent against his name for a predictive text software, so finally his days are coming in. Jab bhi deta hai, chappar phad ke deta hai. So, I think that time has come for him."

The Mumbai-born former cricketer added that a dropped catch of Suryakumar Yadav slightly affected in what was an excellent day for him.

"I think he pitched his four overs together very very well yesterday. He had a perfect day apart from the catch which he dropped, which would have put India in some serious trouble."